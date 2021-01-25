Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.