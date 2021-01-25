Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

