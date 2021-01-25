Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 24,892.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $801,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 877.0% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $164.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $164.93.

