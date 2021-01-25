Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,876 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

