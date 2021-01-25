Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.40 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

