Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13,019.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $244.22 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

