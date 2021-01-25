Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

KRYAY opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

