Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

