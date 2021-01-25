Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEL. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 232,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The stock has a market cap of C$365.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

