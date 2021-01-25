KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. KDDI has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

