Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00149099 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001710 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006241 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007048 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004908 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026842 BTC.
Kava Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Kava Coin Trading
