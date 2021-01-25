KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $250.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,921. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.