KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $29.51 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,505,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

