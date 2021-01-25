KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 3,225 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $46,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,323.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.