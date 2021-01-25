KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,780 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $126,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $276.90. 713,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.23. The stock has a market cap of $788.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

