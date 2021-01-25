KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 25,944 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,944 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.47. 62,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

