KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 75,899 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,899 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $167,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

