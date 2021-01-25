KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 301,782 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $73,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG remained flat at $$94.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 13,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

