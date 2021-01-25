KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 275,253 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $34,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 29,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.15. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,386. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

