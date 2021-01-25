KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 10,308 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $69,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.36. 44,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,871. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $408.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

