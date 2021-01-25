Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

