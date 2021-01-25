Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Kadant makes up approximately 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Kadant were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 47.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti increased their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of KAI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,057. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.