K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

KNT stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.27. 338,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,297. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.