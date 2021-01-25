K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
KNT stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.27. 338,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,297. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
