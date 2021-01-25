JustInvest LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $141.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -213.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

