JustInvest LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 128,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $7,131,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 130.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.