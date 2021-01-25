JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,609 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $122.90 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

