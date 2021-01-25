JustInvest LLC Invests $250,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Redfin by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Redfin by 37.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

RDFN opened at $75.27 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.