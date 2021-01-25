JustInvest LLC Invests $247,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

