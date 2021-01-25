JustInvest LLC Invests $222,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.