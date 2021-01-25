JustInvest LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $281,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $288.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.