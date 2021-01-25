JustInvest LLC Buys New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 32.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $201.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.22. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

