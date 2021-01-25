JustInvest LLC Buys 3,762 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

