JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Lennar stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

