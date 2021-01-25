JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $596.00

Shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 596 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 7987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £730.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.92.

JTC PLC (JTC.L) Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for JTC PLC (JTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC PLC (JTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.