JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.00

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 398598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.75 ($2.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.60.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.