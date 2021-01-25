JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Neutral

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.72 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

