JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 68.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

