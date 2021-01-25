JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

