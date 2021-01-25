JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $350.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $311.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.77. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,911.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

