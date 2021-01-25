JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.40 ($104.00).

PUM stock opened at €85.14 ($100.16) on Friday. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.69 and its 200-day moving average is €77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 177.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

