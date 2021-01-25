Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

