John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

