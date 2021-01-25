Jobchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $749.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,912,104,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

