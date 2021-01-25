JNBA Financial Advisors Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. APi Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in APi Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $18.56 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

