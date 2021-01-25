JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 155 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $305.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.85 and a 200 day moving average of $230.34. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

