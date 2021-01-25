JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $213.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.