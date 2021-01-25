JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 5,943 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,933,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $125.75 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.