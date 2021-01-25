JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.09 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

