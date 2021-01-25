JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 715 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

