JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 4,546 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $426,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV opened at $39.56 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.